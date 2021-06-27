PSA levels by age: What is a healthy range? The signs you should look out for

For men in their 60s a PSA score higher than 4.0 ng/ml is considered abnormal, while the normal range is between 1.0 and 1.5 ng/ml.
For men in their 70s, a PSA level of up to 5ng/ml is considered normal, while there are no PSA level limits for men aged 80 and over.
A PSA score may also be considered abnormal if it spikes by a certain amount in a single year.
If your PSA levels rise by more than 0.35 ng/ml in a single year you may have to go for further tests.
