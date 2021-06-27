Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Ringo Starr sex aid court case closed: A happy ending for the Beatles' star?

86views
86
14 shares, 86 points
Ringo Starr sex aid court case closed: A happy ending for the Beatles' star?

The Beatles’ team original legal argument said: “Ringo is an internationally known performer, who has had his hand in a variety of entertainment services and consumer products, such as music, movies, musical instruments, merchandise and clothing, among others.

“This is further established by the fact that the Ringo Trademarks are registered in a wide variety of classes…

“Since Opposer’s (Ringo) name is tied to a wide variety of products, consumers will likely believe that Opposer’s newest venture is sex toys – and this is an association that Opposer does not want.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

, , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in