Sajid Javid ‘honoured’ to be named Health Secretary following resignation of Matt Hancock

The 51-year-old served as Home Secretary from 2018 to 2019, and as Chancellor of the Exchequer until February 2020, before being replaced by Rishi Sunak. Mr Hancock left his post after breaching social distancing guidelines by kissing colleague Gina Coladangelo.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Hancock said: “I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I have got to resign.”

About his appointment, Mr Javid said: “Honoured to have been asked to serve as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at this critical time. I look forward to contributing to our fight against the pandemic, and serving my country from the Cabinet once again.”

A statement from 10 Downing Street, released on Saturday, said: “The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.”

Mr Javid’s departure from his previous post 16 months ago – during a cabinet reshuffle – came as a surprise.

READ MORE: Matt Hancock resigns: Health Secretary steps down amid affair allegations – full statement