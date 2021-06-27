Sajid Javid ‘honoured’ to be named Health Secretary following resignation of Matt Hancock

The 51-year-old served as Home Secretary from 2018 to 2019, and as Chancellor of the Exchequer until February 2020, before being replaced by Rishi Sunak. Mr Hancock left his post after breaching social distancing guidelines by kissing colleague Gina Coladangelo.
In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Hancock said: “I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I have got to resign.”
About his appointment, Mr Javid said: “Honoured to have been asked to serve as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at this critical time. I look forward to contributing to our fight against the pandemic, and serving my country from the Cabinet once again.”
A statement from 10 Downing Street, released on Saturday, said: “The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.”
Mr Javid’s departure from his previous post 16 months ago – during a cabinet reshuffle – came as a surprise.
In his resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Hancock said: “I am writing to resign as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
“We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic.
“The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.
“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need (to) be with my children at this time.”
In response to Mr Hancock’s resignation letter, Mr Johnson wrote: “You should leave office very proud of what you have achieved – not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us.”
He added: “Above all, it has been your task to deal with a challenge greater than that faced by any of your predecessors, and in fighting Covid you have risen to that challenge – with the abundant energy, intelligence, and determination that are your hallmark.”
