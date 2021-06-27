Savvy mum-of-four shares how she paid just £10 for £90 supermarket shop – tips and tricks

Supermarkets as well as coffee chains, have started to partner up with Too Good To Go to help customers get their hands on food that would otherwise go to waste. One savvy mum-of -four, Sarah Whitfield from Warrington, has shared how she managed to save £83.70 using the app.
She told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: “I got a mystery box from a store called The Bridge Hub. I try to pick up these boxes twice a month as they really help to feed my family on a budget.
“You never know what you are going to get, and that’s what makes it exciting. We usually find that at least most of the groceries are suitable for us to use over the course of the week.
“I pick up these boxes between 11 and 12 on either a Tuesday or Thursday, and with my most recent one I was impressed to find that the items were originally worth £93.70 in total.
“This means I saved £83.70 by using the mystery box service, which will make a big difference! I got 36 items in total, so I worked out that means I got each item for an average of about 27p.”
READ MORE: Kate Middleton ‘unapologetically’ shows children ‘overt affection’
“I worked out that this section of the shop cost me £2.43, and it was worth £19.78, so I saved £17.35!”
Sarah also bagged herself plenty of dairy items as well as meat options including sausages.
Snacks, cereal and juice were also included in the box.
The savvy shopper explained that she made use of the Too Good To Go app to book the mystery box collection.
She said: “It’s really good for bargains and discounts. You have to check it numerous times a day to find different deals.
“The enchilada kit meant I could whip up a quick meal which everyone loved, and my son loved mixing the brownie mix to make a batch of treats.
“I also made several pasta dishes using the meat I got in the mystery box, and I made some snack plates for the kids using the fruit and vegetables.
“We are a family of six so it all goes quite quickly. Anything we don’t use straight away gets frozen or anything we won’t eat gets given to family and friends.”
Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals.co.uk said: “Sarah has made a truly impressive saving with this mystery box haul.
“Making the most of apps such as Too Good To Go is a great way to try out new products you wouldn’t usually buy at a fraction of the price, while also helping to combat food waste.
“More and more members of our community are sharing their zero waste recipes and meal hacks on our cheap supermarket cooking group on Facebook, so hopefully stories like this one will raise awareness of how you can both pick up bargains and save food from being thrown away.”
Morrisons, Pret A Manger, Costa and fast-food restaurants are amongst those operating on the app.
It can be downloaded onto mobile devices and users can scan their local area to see which retailers are offering discounted goods.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments