Savvy mum-of-four shares how she paid just £10 for £90 supermarket shop – tips and tricks

She told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: “I got a mystery box from a store called The Bridge Hub. I try to pick up these boxes twice a month as they really help to feed my family on a budget.

“You never know what you are going to get, and that’s what makes it exciting. We usually find that at least most of the groceries are suitable for us to use over the course of the week.

“I pick up these boxes between 11 and 12 on either a Tuesday or Thursday, and with my most recent one I was impressed to find that the items were originally worth £93.70 in total.

“This means I saved £83.70 by using the mystery box service, which will make a big difference! I got 36 items in total, so I worked out that means I got each item for an average of about 27p.”

