Scalpers Set Their Sights On The Shin Megami Tensei V Premium Edition

Earlier this week, pre-orders went live in the US for Atlus’ upcoming release Shin Megami Tensei V. If you missed it, the premium edition contains a copy of the game, steel book, backpack, soundtrack and more.

Like every exclusive item nowadays, it sold out in record time. Some factors in play included limited stock, high demand, and as always – scalpers. While Atlus has since announced additional pre-orders would be available at select retailers, they continue to sell out.

Thanks for doing your best at making new stock available! I know it isn’t easy with scalpers and bots out there and I hope everyone that wants the Premium Edition can get their hands on one ^^— Meitav Kleinfeld (@MacroKrome) June 25, 2021

What’s worse is the fact that scalpers are now at it again – charging well over the $ 119.99 USD retail price. If you head on over to places like eBay, you’ll see plenty of high price listings for this particular version of Shin Megami Tensei V. As usual, we urge you not to support this – so hold out and fingers crossed official retailers get more stock soon.

Metroid Dread is another recent victim of scalpers – with the two-in-one amiibo pakc and special edition copy also disappearing in a flash. Have you been able to secure the Shin Megami Tensei V Premium Edition? How about a standard copy of the game? Tell us down in the comments.

