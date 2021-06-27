Spain: Foreign Office travel warning for islands but mainland resorts still banned

The Spanish archipelago is home to tourist hotspots including Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca.

In line with the new traffic light update, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has amended its travel advice for Spain.

However, the bad news is, mainland Spain remains amber, with the FCDO continuing to advise against travel.

This means holidays to the likes of Benidorm, Marbella and Malaga remain on hold.

