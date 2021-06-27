Spain: Foreign Office travel warning for islands but mainland resorts still banned

Holidays to Spain received a moderate boost on Thursday, when the Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps confirmed the Balearic Islands were to be added to the green list. This means, from Wednesday 30 June, Britons will be able to fly to and from the Balearics without quarantine.
The Spanish archipelago is home to tourist hotspots including Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca.
In line with the new traffic light update, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has amended its travel advice for Spain.
However, the bad news is, mainland Spain remains amber, with the FCDO continuing to advise against travel.
This means holidays to the likes of Benidorm, Marbella and Malaga remain on hold.
Francina Armengol, the region’s leader, made a similar call on Twitter, urging Spanish officials to set “strict and safe entry controls” for British tourists.
There are some entry requirements in place for UK arrivals, although currently, Britons are exempt from having to prove a negative COVID-19 test or proof of being fully vaccinated.
“From 24 May, entry restrictions and testing requirements for arrivals from the UK to Spain no longer apply,” states the FCDO.
There are some exceptions to this, however, including if a traveller has been in a “risk” country within the previous 14 days.
Despite this, the laws around wearing face masks in public places are gradually being relaxed.
“From June 26, it will no longer be mandatory to wear a face mask outdoors where social distancing of 1.5 metres is observed,” explains the FCDO.
However, face mask use remains mandatory for anyone over the age of 6 years in the following circumstances:
In any enclosed space open to the public.
In any indoor space where people who are not from the same household mix
In any outdoor space where it is not possible to observe social distancing of 1.5m.
On all forms of public transport including planes, trains, trams, buses and metro, as well as all transport stations, platforms and airports.
Specific mask rules vary between regions, and penalties may be imposed for those who do not comply.
