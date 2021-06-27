This offer of free broadband until 2022 could convince you to ditch BT, Virgin and Sky

The only downside of the free broadband is that Giganet only offers a connection in limited parts of the UK and you’ll need to be invited via email to join.

The firm recently announced new plans to connect over 300,000 UK homes and businesses and employ 200 new staff, as work begins on its own full-fibre network in Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire & West Sussex.

Speaking to ISPreview about the offer, Jarlath Finnegan, Giganet CEO, said: “This is a truly different approach to other ISPs and makes a bold statement. We want to prove the case for full fibre and encourage strong take-up. It is going to be great for busy families, home workers and help to drive a greener, more connected world.

“It should also help those who are locked into a copper-based deal and allow them to experience the benefits of full fibre sooner than they otherwise might. Our deal after this free initial period isn’t set yet, though we are always in line with market prices.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed