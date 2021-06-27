'Tons of gaps': Supermarkets hit by bottled water shortage amid surging production issues

After it was reported that food shortages were “inevitable” in Britain this summer, there is now a lack of bottled water across the country. Images of empty supermarket shelves were posted on social media this week.

However, the food retailer said the issue had been resolved and availability is expected to improve over the coming days.

Another factor could be an increase in demand for bottled water, a spokesperson for the National Source Waters Association has suggested.

The spokesperson said on-the-go products had experienced a “bounce back” due to the easing of lockdown restrictions coinciding with soaring temperatures in some parts of Britain.

However, shortages were not unique to bottled water and had affected other soft drinks, grocery items, and fresh produce.