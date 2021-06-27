Why you should never use baking soda and vinegar to clean a drain

Although this might be perfect for cleaning carpets this reaction is useless for drains.

This is because once this reaction occurs the two will no longer continue to react, so this baking soda and vinegar mixture is not good for cleaning drains.

The two will initially combine to break up the particles found on the surface of the drain, but by the time they make it down the drain the reaction will already be complete, so they will have no effect on unblocking your drains.

When it comes to tough grease this mixture cannot help you as the reaction which cleans so brilliantly on other surfaces would have happened by the time it reaches the grease in your drains.

