Xbox: Why you should download these free games before Games with Gold

Microsoft will be announcing its plans for Games with Gold for July 2021 between Monday and Wednesday this coming week.
Included in the announcement will be the four games available to download and play for free next month on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles.
This is expected to include two games from Xbox One and two games from Xbox 360, with very few Xbox Series X titles, included so far.
This could be seen as a frustrating situation to be in for those with an Xbox Series X hoping to see another next-gen title added to the list.
But with more next-gen upgraded games expected to be announced for Games with Gold over the coming months and years, there’s something worth checking out this weekend.
Gamers can download three titles and play them at no extra charge until Monday at 7:59am BST, if they have a Games with Gold or Xbox Game Pass subscription.
And while many of these titles have been available for some time, gamers should note that one of them boasts an Xbox Series X upgrade.
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 was optimised for Xbox Series X late last year and comes with some notable upgrades.
The next-gen makes it possible to play a smoother console experience and includes support for 4K resolution with 60 frames per second.
The full list of games includes Overwatch and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, although neither has been officially listed as offering Series X upgrades on the Microsoft site.
Descriptions can be found listed below for each of the three games that can be played for free over the next 24-hours:
Overwatch Origins Edition
Challenge your enemies in the ultimate team-based shooter game and take your place in the world of Overwatch for free now through June 27. Choose your hero from a diverse cast of soldiers, scientists, adventurers, and oddities.
Play with friends across Xbox and other platforms with the launch of Cross-Play. Group up now for free and join the limited time in-game event, Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, to unlock explosive rewards. Keep pushing the payload and purchase Overwatch Legendary Edition for 67% off now through June 28.
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is an epic 4-player co-op game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battle world. Fight together with your friends through waves of hordes and progress through the game to unlock new careers, missions, and weapons.
This entry in the series expands the first-person combat with 15 unique careers, intense challenges in the all-new Heroic Deeds System, and breathtaking new levels set around Helmgart.
