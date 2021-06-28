3 shot in flea market parking lot in suspected road rage incident on Airline Drive in N. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Three people were shot in the parking lot of a flea market Sunday night in north Harris County in what authorities believe was a suspected road rage incident.

The sheriff’s office called it a “random act of violence.”

Deputies responded to the 8700 block of Airline Drive near Gulf Bank Road, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that three people had been shot.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at a flea market located 8720 Airline Drive. Preliminary info: three persons have been shot, conditions unknown. No suspect(s) and no other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/kFtVte9Ks1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 28, 2021

According to an update from officials early Monday morning, a man driving in the parking lot fired several rounds.

Two of the people who were struck were transported to the hospital. All three victims are expected to survive.

The shooter is on the run, and there’s no description of his vehicle.

Police told ABC13 they are reviewing surveillance video.

This latest shooting on Airline makes eight shootings on Houston-area roadways in the past six days.

If you do find yourself in a road rage incident or dealing with aggressive drivers, TxDOT says there are things you can do to try to get out of the situation safely.

“Just don’t make any eye contact, don’t even look at the person. Just continue to move on. Just back away. Just maybe take another exit. Definitely call law enforcement if you feel threatened,” said Danny Perez with TxDOT.

TxDOT also said doing the following can help:

Stay calm. Keep your emotions in check.

Plan ahead and anticipate delays.

Focus on your own driving. Be cautious and considerate.

Avoid creating a situation that may cause provocation.

Give angry drivers plenty of room.

Avoid eye contact.

Use the left lane only when passing.

Use your horn sparingly.

Don’t tailgate or flash your lights behind someone.

Don’t yell obscenities or make inappropriate hand gestures, and don’t respond to drivers who do.

If you’re concerned for your safety, call 911.

