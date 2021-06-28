Quantcast
Andy Murray ‘was down for three or four days’ after Roger Federer Wimbledon defeat

His devastation was clear to see as he was denied a dream Wimbledon victory in a match which, after the first set, looked to be on the cards.

Thankfully for Murray, the sting was taken out of the defeat weeks later when he defeated Federer in straight sets to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

He also ended his Wimbledon drought just one year later by ruthlessly disposing of Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

As of today, the Scot has a total of three Grand Slams under his belt, the most recent of which being his second Wimbledon victory in 2016.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

