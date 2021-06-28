Arizona Med Student Allegedly Threatens to Bomb Campus

A 29-year-old medical student at Midwestern University, in Glendale, Arizona, was arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb the campus and for making death threats to other students, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Mona Asadi, 29, was arrested June 16 for four felony offenses. She was allegedly linked to an email address through which a mass message was sent on June 9 to hundreds of students naming specific potential victims. Several more emails were sent in group messages threatening death and involving the families of the students.

Asadi was linked to email addresses, social media accounts, and electronic devices that were involved in the threatening messages. Four victims were identified during the investigation, according to a police press release.

According to local television station FOX10, Asadi allegedly wrote, “I have been watching several of you closely since the beginning of last fall. I am here to punish the females and males whom I do not approve of.”

The station also reported that Asadi is accused of writing several personally threatening messages, such as, “get a grip and just lose the attitude,” and “I want to see the blood leave your body.”

The arrest was made nearly 2 months after the dean of the university contacted police to report that Asadi had sent a text threatening to bomb the campus.

Arizona’s ABC15 reported that the dean told police Asadi was struggling in school and that she was to be expelled from the university if she failed her third medical board test.

Asadi was arrested for “computer tampering by using a computer in a course of conduct that threatened, terrorized, and/or tormented specific individuals,” the press release states.

This is far from the first bomb threat on a school campus, though no other such incidents have recently occurred at a medical school. Connor Bruce Croll, a University of Alabama freshman, reportedly told authorities there was a bomb at the football stadium during a University of Florida–Louisiana State University football game because, as he told police, his “friend was on the verge of losing a big bet.”

In March, officers investigated a bomb threat that targeted Eastern Oklahoma State College, in Wilburton, Oklahoma. The campus was evacuated after school officials received an email containing a bomb threat and other threats of violence. No bomb was found.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office is assisting with the Asadi investigation.

Lindsay Kalter is a health freelance journalist who has held positions with Politico, the Boston Herald, and the American Heart Association. Aside from WebMD and Medscape, her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Boston Globe Magazine, and Business Insider.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Medscape Medical News Headlines