Arthritis diet: One food to consider cutting down on or risk worse symptoms

Arthritis can cause a range of painful symptoms, from joint pain to inflammation. Medication, physiotherapy and surgery can be offered as treatment. But some experts recommend lifestyle changes, such as diet changes.

Out of the 177 people who reported experiencing general aches and pains, including joint pain, 88 percent reported an improvement having removed their ‘trigger’ foods. These foods were defined as showing a positive IgG reaction to antibodies in the blood. Overall in the study, 76 percent of people who rigorously followed the recommended diet reported a benefit, 68 percent of which experienced this after three weeks. Studies show regularly eating omega-3 acids, like eggs, can reduce inflammation. DON’T MISS

But the results are very different if you have an egg intolerance or sensitivity. Yorktest conducted a study that showed those with an autoimmune disorder, such as rheumatoid arthritis, display a much greater reaction to particular foods than those with healthy autoimmune systems. Egg allergy is common in children under five. Many children grow out of it, but a small group of children can start severely allergic to eggs throughout life. Symptoms of a food allergy are listed by the NHS as: tingling or itching in the mouth

a raised, itchy red rash (hives) – in some cases, the skin can turn red and itchy, but without a raised rash

swelling of the face, mouth (angioedema), throat or other areas of the body

difficulty swallowing

wheezing or shortness of breath

feeling dizzy and lightheaded

feeling sick (nausea) or vomiting

abdominal pain or diarrhoea

hay fever-like symptoms, such as sneezing or itchy eyes (allergic conjunctivitis)

Studies show eating fish or taking fish oil supplements of 600 to 1,000mg positively impacts joint health, reducing stiffness and swelling. Fruits are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and anti-inflammatory anthocyanins. Certain fruits, such as cherries and blueberries keep joints healthy and can help prevent inflammatory arthritis flare ups. Scientists have found those who regularly eat garlic, leeks or onions are less likely to get osteoarthritis as they get older. Other foods recommended are: Vegetables

Dried prunes

Nuts

Olive oil

Quinoa

Porridge

Beans

