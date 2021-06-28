Bankrupt £500m businessman dies of heroin overdose in a five-star hotel

Martin Skinner, 42, was found dead at the Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City in Dubai after struggling with addiction. His inquest this week heard Mr Skinner rebuild his property portfolio after spending time in jail in 2019 for crashing his £140k Porsche while high on cocaine.

The accident, which happened in Worthing, West Sussex, left his female passenger in a coma for a week. Mr Skinner ploughed the red Porsche 911 GT3 into a tree.

His addiction to the Class A drug also cost him losing his £500 million property firms Inspire Asset Management and Inspired Developments London and being declared bankrupt.

But the inquest at West London Coroner’s Court heard the father of one was always “ambitious and smart”.

Mr Skinner’s former partner Magdalena said in a statement: “Martin was an ambitious and smart businessman, he established a successful business as a property developer.

“He lost his father at a young age but it did not stop him from being a loving family man.”

She said he was a “car fanatic” who loved travel and tennis, but for “many years” had been unwell due to drug addiction.

Ms Skinner said: “He was in and out of rehab but was never mentally strong enough to fight his addiction. It resulted in him losing his business and being declared bankrupt.

“He was unable to come back from his addiction, which cost him everything.”