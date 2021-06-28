Biden orders airstrikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria – US troops attacked

The strikes, ordered by President Joe Biden on Sunday, were made in response to drone attacks by the militia against US personnel and facilities in Iraq. “Operational and weapons storage facilities” at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq were targeted, the US military said in a statement.

It is the second time Mr Biden has ordered retalitory strikes against Iran-backed militia since taking office in January. In February, strikes targeted a location in Syria in response to rocket attacks from Iraq. A statement from The Pentagon said the retaliation shows “President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect US personnel”, and that taking “necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action” is “designed to limit the risk of escalation”. It is not known whether anybody has been killed or injured.

Iran-backed militia, including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, used the facilities, the Pentagon said. John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said: “At President Biden’s direction, US military forces earlier this evening conducted defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region. “The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq. “Specifically, the US strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries. READ MORE: German media fury at Merkel on Covid rules

“The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation – but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message. “As a matter of international law, the United States acted pursuant to its right of self-defense. “The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope. As a matter of domestic law, the President took this action pursuant to his Article II authority to protect U.S. personnel in Iraq.”

