Brexit LIVE: UK ‘was right’ to leave!’ Investors flock to Britain defying Project Fear

Brexit: David Frost on Theresa May’s EU negotiations

As the country marked five years since the historic referendum, the Independent Business Network (IBN) looked at the apocalyptic predictions that many Remainers said would have happened in the event of Brexit. Its report rubbished many of them, instead showing that Global Britain continues to attract international investment in its droves.

Related articles

The report also slammed “pro-Remain” business and economic groups, including the IMF, OECD and CBI, for repeatedly underselling the benefits of leaving the EU. John Longworth, the IBN’s chairman, said: “The UK’s decision to leave the EU five years ago has proven to be the right one. “The continued GDP growth has confounded all expectations of Remain, the ability to write our own regulations has allowed The City to remain the top destination in Europe for financial services investment, and we have made a great start on securing mutually beneficial trade deals with the rest of the world. “Not only does this report serve to highlight how wrong the many critics of Brexit were in 2016 with their predictions, more importantly it acts as a warning to those in power. READ MORE: Matt Hancock’s wife braves the spotlight as strain shows

Investors have flocked to the UK since Brexit, the report found

Tory MP John Redwood is a long-standing Eurosceptic

“A warning that they should stop listening to policy advice from groups such as the CBI who only now half-heartedly back Brexit to stay relevant. “Those who did not support Brexit then should not be advising on policy to take advantage of Brexit now. “We are in a great position to achieve super growth. But to achieve this we need the right policies in place. “Prioritising family-run and owned businesses, which have been the backbone of our economy since the end of the Second World War, is essential to ensure that the government not only achieves super growth, but does it in a sustainable way, that does not risk our economy overheating and will aid the desired levelling-up agenda.” DON’T MISS:

Extinction Rebellion warehouses stormed in multiple police raids [REVEALED]

Police descend on Yorkshire park after woman ‘raped’ [CRIME]

Delta variant out of control – Covid map shows UK cases spike [INSIGHT]

Vocal Rejoiner Lord Adonis wants to the UK to reverse Brexit

The report’s findings mirror an attractiveness survey by accountancy firm EY which found that the UK, France and Germany are virtually tied in their appeal to foreign investors. It also said that the UK ranks top among investors for the most credible and investment friendly post-Covid recovery plans. FOR THE LATEST BREXIT NEWS, PLEASE SEE BELOW:

Brexit: Johnson urged to ‘heed Barnier’s advice’ by Hayter

3.45am update: They said UK couldn’t fend for itself outside EU but look what happened – KWASI KWARTENG Five years ago, the British people made a momentous decision. As a nation, we chose to leave the EU, putting our future firmly back in our own hands – right where it belongs – which was a cause long championed by The Sunday Express. We are already reaping the rewards. I want to thank Express readers for keeping the flame alive for all these years. Critics fretted that if we went for it alone, we would be knocked off course at the first crisis we faced. They said that we couldn’t fend for ourselves, that outside the EU’s vaccine programme we would struggle to keep our heads above water. Yet here we are, rolling out the fastest vaccine roll-out anywhere in Europe – all thanks to a powerful combination of our top universities, the best minds in science, our treasured NHS, and the sheer common-sense of the British people who are eager to get their jabs so we can reclaim our freedoms and return to normal.

Kwasi Kwarteng has thanked Express readers for “keeping the flame alive”

1.45am update: Brexit Britain could begin new CANZUK alliance for space, trade and defence next year Britain will be able to take the first steps to Canzuk by strengthening its ties with Canada, Australia and New Zealand in just twelve months time, experts predicted last night. It follows revelations that ministers and senior civil servants invited proponents of so-called Canzuk to present evidence outlining its advantages before setting out terms of the recent Free Trade Agreement with Australia. That deal, which goes beyond trade to allow under-35s to work in both countries for five years, is being viewed as a “template” for future deals with New Zealand and Canada which are expected to be signed by the end of the year and next June respectively. 11.45pm update: ‘Utterly incomprehensible!’ Spiteful German politician calls for EU ban on UK tourists A spiteful German politician has called for the EU to ban all British holidaymakers from visiting the bloc. Karl Lauterbach believes that scuppering holiday plans for millions of Britons is the only way to stop the highly infectious Delta variant from spreading across mainland Europe. Last month Germany and France banned non-essential travellers from the UK over concerns about the variant. The SDP politician and health expert now believes all of the EU’s 27 countries should adopt the policy. He told German newspaper BILD: “In view of the dramatic corona development in the United Kingdom in the middle of the main travel season, a travel embargo from the United Kingdom to Europe would be advisable. “It is completely incomprehensible why there are no tough EU-wide entry restrictions for travellers from Great Britain.” Alex Shipman is taking over from Paul Withers. 10.30pm update: Don’t do it! Boris warned retaliation against EU could DAMAGE global trade deal prospects Boris Johnson has been warned an attempt from the UK to retaliate against the EU for any punishment over the Northern Ireland Protocol would be a “disaster” and could severely damage attempts to strike trade deals with other countries. Earlier this month, tensions between Britain and the European Union surged after talks between UK Brexit minister Lord Frost and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic over a solution to the implementation of the controversial Protocol ended in stalemate. Brussels has threatened to launch a trade war against Britain if it does not implement checks on goods entering Northern Ireland under the terms of the Brexit deal, with Mr Sefcovic warning after the meeting with Lord Frost that patience with the UK is wearing “very, very thin”. Officials from the UK and EU are expected to continue this week as they desperately attempt to find a solution to the issue. Both sides have so far been unwilling to stand down from their respective positions on the implementation of the Protocol, sparking fears a hugely impactful trade war may be imminent. Under the terms of the Brexit trade agreement struck at the end of last year, the UK and EU can impose tariffs on the other’s exports for breaching the pact, pending independent arbitration. Now Prime Minister Mr Johnson has been firmly warned not to retaliate against any punishment inflicted by the EU as it would not sit well with countries throughout the world and could jeopardise trade deals the UK is attempting to strike throughout the world. 8.15pm update: ‘Controlling and suffocating!’ Britons furious at EU plot to bring nation ‘to its knees’ Britons have reacted furiously after Nigel Farage exposed the EU’s attempts to bring a member country “to its knees”. The former Brexit Party leader warned Brussels is plotting to bring errant members to heel amid an ongoing row over domestic legislation with Hungary. Currently the Netherlands is leading attempts to rein in the country over its an anti-LGBTQ law which has been championed by the country’s leader Viktor Orban. It successfully passed through Hungary’s parliament earlier this month. News that Brussels was allegedly trying to dictate domestic policy to EU members quickly sparked outrage from many Brits. One raged: “When will this habit of telling another country what it should and should not do (end)? “Why the EU thinks it is in charge of everything a country does is beyond comprehension. “The EU was a financial and manufacturing based club to enable easy trading at one time, when did it become sovereign over all its members?”

Brexit LIVE: Boris Johnson has been warned over retaliating against the EU

6.50pm update: Oh dear, Nicola! Sturgeon dealt blow as Scottish independence support dips in latest poll The SNP have been dealt a huge blow in their ambition for Scottish independence after polling showed a fall in support for separation from the UK. A Panelbase poll revealed support for Scottish independence was four points lower than April prior to the Holyrood elections. The poll revealed just 48 percent of people would back independence, once ‘don’t knows’ were excluded. Meanwhile, backing for the Union stood at 52 percent, again once ‘don’t knows’ were taken out of the equation. It comes after senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said he “can’t see” Boris Johnson granting a new referendum on Scottish independence before the next general election. Mr Gove – who is responsible for countering the push for independence – said the Prime Minister’s focus was completely focused on recovery from the pandemic “for the lifetime of this parliament”. Panelbase polled 1,287 Scots earlier this month. 5.20pm update: Sajid Javid delivered Boris stinging Brexit rebuke before securing Health Secretary job Sajid Javid delivered Boris Johnson a stinging Brexit rebuke live on TV before being appointed as the new Health Secretary. Mr Javid is widely considered a safe pair of hands given his previous role in Government and brief spell as Chancellor. While he and Mr Johnson had a closing working relationship, the pair locked horns on more than one occasion. One of their most contentious disagreements was on Brexit and how to deliver it. A heated instance led to Mr Javid publicly rebuking Mr Johnson for language he used to describe Brexit in the hands of the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, and then Prime Minister Theresa May. Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he said Mrs May had put the UK constitution in a “suicide vest” and handed the detonator to Mr Barnier. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show the same day, Mr Javid said it was clear Mr Johnson held different opinions to Mrs May on Brexit.

Brexit LIVE: Sajid Javid once delivered Boris Johnson a stinging Brexit rebuke live on TV

4pm update: ‘I’m so angry’ Elton John rages at ‘philistine’ Brexit chiefs who ‘f***** up’ fishing deal Elton John has taken aim at the government, who he claims have “f****d up” the fishing industry in the UK in the wake of Brexit. Sir Elton John never shies away from disclosing what is on his mind, often being praised for his honesty. Now, the musician has unleashed a blistering attack against the government who he claims “tell us lies”. Five-time Grammy Award-winning musician Sir Elton, 74, has viciously slammed Boris Johnson’s cabinet’s handling of Brexit, five years after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. The singer, born Reginald Dwight, has opened up, revealing he is “livid” at the handling of the move. The dad-of-two has strongly criticised the government, going as far as to call cabinet members “liars” who “lie” to the public on a daily basis. 3.30pm update: Irish PM hits back at incoming DUP leader over Protocol claims Micheal Martin has hit back at Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after the incoming DUP leader accused the Irish Government of “cheerleading” for the protocol. Sir Jeffrey accused Dublin of only advocating for the nationalist side of the community in Northern Ireland on Brexit issues and claimed Mr Martin’s Government had ignored the concerns unionists have over the imposition of Irish Sea trade barriers. The incoming DUP leader also suggested relationships between the north and south would be impacted if Irish ministers did not change stance. But Mr Martin has hit back at the claims from Sir Jeffrey, and told RTE: “We do listen to unionists and I think Jeffrey knows that I certainly do,” the Taoiseach told RTE. “I’ve known Jeffrey for quite a long time, from experience in government before and in politics more generally. “I think what is extremely important is that we commit to work together and that we engage and there are issues that unionism has raised in respect of the protocol. “Our view has been that we would like those issues and we want those issues to be resolved in the context of the European Union/United Kingdom negotiations and discussions, in the mechanisms that have been provided for in the (Withdrawal) Agreement, and that’s Maros Sefcovic (EU commission vice president) and David Frost (UK Brexit minister) and the negotiation channels that they’re involved in.”

Brexit LIVE: Micheal Martin has hit back at incoming DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Paul Withers taking over live reporting from Oliver Pritchard-Jones. 2.21pm update: ‘Controlling and suffocating!’ Britons furious at EU plot to bring nation ‘to its knees’ Britons have reacted furiously after Nigel Farage exposed the EU’s attempts to bring a member country “to its knees”. The former Brexit Party leader warned Brussels is plotting to bring errant members to heel amid an ongoing row over domestic legislation with Hungary. Currently the Netherlands is leading attempts to rein in the country over its an anti-LGBTQ law which has been championed by the country’s leader Viktor Orban. It successfully passed through Hungary’s parliament earlier this month. 1.58pm update: Brexit Britain to lead world defence race following HMS Defender Russia row Britain will be leading the way to uphold the law of the sea as the world’s second strongest naval power after the United States, Daniel Hannan has said. The former MEP turned Tory peer, who is also a special advisor to the Government on trade, made the comments as HMS Defender sparked a clash with Russian forces on Wednesday. The Type-45 Destroyer travelled through waters south of the Crimea peninsula, which Russia unofficially annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in a move which was not recognised by international powers. Moscow responded by having several aircraft shadowing the ship at varying heights, the lowest being approximately 500 feet – which Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said was “neither safe nor professional”. But Mr Hannan claimed the Royal Navy’s move was an “assertion of the right to free navigation from which all countries benefit”, including the UK “more than most”.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost

1.16pm update: Brexit Minister yet to respond to Northern Ireland committee invitation Brexit Minister Lord Frost has yet to respond to an invitation by the SDLP chair of the Executive Office Committee at Stormont to appear before it tomorrow. It comes ahead of a virtual appearance by European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who is due to face questions by Stormont politicians around the Northern Ireland Protocol. The SDLP’s Colin McGrath told the BBC’s Sunday Politics show Lord Frost had been invited to appear at the meeting, but confirmed the minister has not replied to the offer yet. He said: “This will be a very important meeting. [Maros Sefcovic] is a key player in the Brexit process and we have significant concerns and various issues we want to discuss with him,” said the south Down MLA. “We want to take the time to speak to him, not least to say ‘what are the opportunities’…so that we can start delivering for people in our communities instead of this constant negativity.” 12.25pm update: Brandon Lewis blasts EU’s double standards ‘show flexibility you keep talking about!’ Brandon Lewis has urged the EU to “show the flexibility you keep talking about” as tensions rise over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Brandon Lewis, speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, said: “We’ve got to make sure that we are delivering for people in Northern Ireland, that we get the flexibility so that people in Northern Ireland have the same experience as they would anywhere else in the United Kingdom in terms of being able to receive products and goods.” He added that, “now that’s a two-way thing and the EU needs to show the flexibility that they keep talking about”. Mr Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, stated that the UK Government would act to “rectify” the “big disruption” caused by the post-Brexit Irish Sea trading arrangements with Northern Ireland. Mr Lewis blamed the problems attributed to the Protocol on the EU’s “purist” implementation.

Brandon Lewis slammed the EU this morning

11.57am update: EU runs down the clock as it STILL won’t respond to UK’s sausage war plan with days to go The European Union have not yet replied to a request from the British Government to extend the grace period for chilled meats imports into Northern Ireland, with the deadline fast approaching. The British Government issued an official request for the extension of the Brexit grace period in Northern Ireland amid major import disruptions with mainland UK. The European Union has been accused of taking a “purist” stance over its interpretation of the protocol relating to the UK nation included in the Brexit trade deal. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed on Sunday Brussels has yet to respond to Britain’s request. The deadline is currently set for Tuesday, June 30. Mr Lewis told Times Radio: “We think we have put forward a sensible proposal, something actually quite moderate while we work out a long-term solution. “And I am hopeful over the next few days that those technical discussions, we’ll be able to get that secured with the EU. We’re coming very close up against the deadline now and we’ve not yet formally heard back from the EU. They need to come back to us.” 11.38am update: ‘Hasn’t aged well’ Lewis left red-faced over Brexit tweet amid ongoing EU border row Brandon Lewis was left red-faced as BBC host Andrew Marr confronted the Northern Ireland Secretary with a flippant tweet about the Brexit agreement struck with the European Union last year. Andrew Marr had the Northern Ireland Secretary stumbling over his earlier claims that there is no border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK following the end of the Brexit transition period. The British Government and the European Union have been locking horns for weeks over the interpretation of the protocol included in the trade deal struck last December. Mr Marr urged Brandon Lewis to admit he had been wrong in his assessment as the tweet was shown on the screen behind him. The BBC host said: “As Northern Ireland Secretary, you tweeted this not so long ago. ‘There is no Irish Sea Border. As we have seen today, the important preparations the Govt and businesses have taken to prepare for the end of the Transition Period are keeping goods flowing freely around the country, including between GB and NI.’ “Can I just ask you, straightforwardly, to accept that is not true?” Mr Lewis said: “I’ve said it before, I fully appreciate that tweet has not aged well. The reality is…” 11.08am update: Brexit warning: Failure to scrap EU rules will be ‘body blow to UK’, ex-MEP warns court With a court ruling into the Northern Ireland Protocol looming, Ben Habib has warned any verdict which fails to declare the arrangements illegal will be a “body blow” for the region. However, the former Brexit Party MEP said regardless of the result, he would continue to campaign against the controversial mechanism for preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland, which critics claim has instead resulted in a border down the Irish Sea. The court is scheduled to reveal its decision on Wednesday, with Mr Habib – who has been instrumental in bringing the judicial review to the High Court of Northern Ireland – planning to fly to Belfast specially. He told Express.co.uk: “The treatment of the people of Northern Ireland both by Westminster and the EU is contemptuous. “Behind closed doors the British government and EU Commission decided on a new constitutional settlement for Northern Ireland. That constitution put a partition down the Irish Sea and condemned Northern Ireland to swathes of EU laws.”

Brexit talisman Nigel Farage

Related articles

10.11am: Polling guru Curtice issues damning Brexit warning to Starmer before crunch by-election Sir Keir Starmer has been issued a damning Brexit warning by polling guru Sir John Curtice ahead of next week’s Batley and Spen by-election, with Labour’s failure to “reconnect” with Vote Leave voters possibly proving to be a costly error. The crucial by-election was triggered following a decision from Labour MP Tracy Brabin to quit Westminster following her election as the first mayor of West Yorkshire earlier this month. Ms Brabin had been Labour’s MP in Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire – like Hartlepool another marginal Red Wall seat – since 2016. The seat had been represented by Jo Cox until she was shot and stabbed by a far-right extremist in June 2016. Last month, Labour announced selected Kim Leadbeater, the sister of Jo Cox, as its candidate for the constituency’s by-election. Polling guru Sir John Curtice, who is also a Politics Professor at the University of Strathclyde, told Express.co.uk: “What has been clear is saying nothing about Brexit, which Labour has been doing, doesn’t help to reconnect with Leave voters. “Judging from the recent Hartlepool by-election, is Labour has not had much success in reconnecting with Leave voters. “It is still very reliant on Remain voters, the Brexit divide is still there, and Labour has not had much success winning lack voters, and the minority in Batley-and-Spen would underline that.” 9.49am update: Elton John attacks Johnson over Brexit’s affect on live performance Elton John has attacked the British government failing to acknowledge how Brexit has hit touring musicians and performers. Speaking to the Observer New Review, the veteran star said Boris Johnson’s administration had no grasp of the huge income normally generated by British artists working abroad. “I’m livid about what the government did when Brexit happened,” he said. “They made no provision for the entertainment business, and not just for musicians, actors and film directors, but for the crews, the dancers, the people who earn a living by going to Europe. “We’ve been talking to Lord Strasburger about it, and we’ve been talking to Lord Frost, but we didn’t really get anywhere with him. “It’s a nightmare. To young people just starting a career, it’s crucifying.” 9.32am update: ‘Project Fear was Project Delusion!’ Brexit ‘EXCEEDS’ expectation – strong growth forecast

Brexit has been an “unalloyed success” which has “exceeded expectations” and set the country up for decades of growth and innovation, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said. The verdict of the senior cabinet minister has come in an article to mark the fifth anniversary of the historic EU referendum result on June 23 last week. It comes as a report by the Independent Business Network (IBN) chaired by former Brexit Party MEP John Longworth has concluded that the Remainer’s “Project Fear has proven to be Project Delusion”. It believes the UK is “on course for strong economic growth.” Mr Kwarteng said that despite the covid pandemic “Britain is already reaping the rewards” of the vote in 2016 highlighting the success of the vaccine programme, shaking off EU state aid rules, using new powers to encourage research and development, and pointing to analysis which shows the UK is the top destination for overseas in investors in Europe.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed