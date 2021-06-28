Brits banned from travelling to these 58 countries – where UK is on their red list

There are 27 destinations on the UK Government’s ‘green’ list. This means that if you travel to England from one of these places, you don’t need to self-isolate. Brits have taken the green list as a list of the safest places to go abroad, but not all of these countries are open to UK tourists. Express.co.uk reveals the 58 countries that have banned Brits from entering (not including differing exceptions).

Before you rush to book flights to any country on the green list, it’s crucial to check the rules related to coronavirus in that country.

For example, while Australia is on the green list, most visitors from the UK will not be allowed to enter Australia unless they are an Australian citizen, a permanent resident of Australia, an immediate family member of an Australian citizen or permanent resident or a few other exceptions.

While Express.co.uk has compiled a list of all the areas that have banned Brits from entering, use Kayak’s travel restrictions map for up to date rules and restrictions in different countries.

