Canada heatwave: Hottest day ever recorded in British Columbia with 'worse' to come

Thermometers rose to 46.1C in Lytton British Colombia, according to data provided by Environment Canada. This was 1.1C higher than the previous record, set in July 1937 in Saskatchewan. Derek Lee, a weather forecaster for Environment Canada, expects temperatures to go even higher on Monday.

He told CBC news: “So you thought yesterday was hot out?

“Tomorrow might be even hotter.

“I know a lot of people probably aren’t prepared for the heat, but we still have a few more days to go.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed

