DEAL OF THE DAY: Tesco launch picnic food offers and slash 40 percent off snacks and beer

Ideal for the sunny season, Tesco has just launched several deals online and in-store where customers can get discounts on delicious snacks and refreshing treats. Don’t miss out on this offer.
The perfect accompaniment to crisps, Tesco also has a deal on dips where clubcard members can get any two selected dips for just £2.
With popular picks like houmous, sour cream and chive and onion and garlic dip, shop the offer here and enjoy.
There’s also a deal available on selected Tesco deli foods and customers can get any two options for just £4.
From the continental meat platter to feta stuffed pepper and more – shop the offer here.
Heineken Lager Beer 15 Pack X 440ml
Was £14, now £10 with Clubcard. Available at Tesco.
Stella Artois Lager 20 x 284ml
Was £14, now £10 with Clubcard. Available at Tesco.
Strongbow Cider 10 Pack x 440ml
Was £7, now £6 with Clubcard. Available at Tesco
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments