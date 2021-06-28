Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

DEAL OF THE DAY: Tesco launch picnic food offers and slash 40 percent off snacks and beer

94views
94
14 shares, 94 points
DEAL OF THE DAY: Tesco launch picnic food offers and slash 40 percent off snacks and beer

Ideal for the sunny season, Tesco has just launched several deals online and in-store where customers can get discounts on delicious snacks and refreshing treats. Don’t miss out on this offer.

The perfect accompaniment to crisps, Tesco also has a deal on dips where clubcard members can get any two selected dips for just £2.

With popular picks like houmous, sour cream and chive and onion and garlic dip, shop the offer here and enjoy.

There’s also a deal available on selected Tesco deli foods and customers can get any two options for just £4.

From the continental meat platter to feta stuffed pepper and more  – shop the offer here.

Heineken Lager Beer 15 Pack X 440ml

Was £14, now £10 with Clubcard. Available at Tesco.

Stella Artois Lager 20 x 284ml

Was £14, now £10 with Clubcard. Available at Tesco.

Strongbow Cider 10 Pack x 440ml 

Was £7, now £6 with Clubcard. Available at Tesco

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

, , , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in