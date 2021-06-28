Don't buy a new Android phone! Something even better is launching soon

“Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences. Our latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform will help deliver the premium entertainment, connectivity, and gaming experiences users deserve,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handset business, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re excited to see OEMs launch with products based on our highest performing platform.”

Although this new chip has only just been revealed, a number of firms including Motorola, Xiaomi, ASUS and HONOR have already committed to using it.

“As part of our portfolio, the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform will support us on our mission to continue delivering smarter technology for all,” said Sergio Buniac, president, Motorola Mobility. “The Snapdragon 888 Plus will help us bring the most significant performance and 5G speeds to our consumers.”

