Drivers are converting road cars into mini caravans for staycation trips this summer

Some motorists have converted their own personal vehicles into hotel rooms equipped with everything you will need for a UK staycation trip. History teacher Laurie Alyce converted her small Fiat 500 into a caravan before sharing her experiences on social media site TokTok.
“Car camping also offers a more flexible itinerary for road trip holidays.
“Ahead of schedule or running late? No worries; find somewhere new to park up.”
However, Laurie has warned drivers are not allowed to just park anywhere when on their trip.
She said it was important road users checked the rules for car parks and avoided residential areas when stopping overnight.
Emma Stack, Digital Marketing Manager at Peter Vardy said car caravaning was a “remarkable solution”.
She said this was a ”versatile, cost-effective solution” for those desperate to get away on the cheap this summer.
She said: “Utilising your car as a camping utensil is a truly remarkable solution for seeing more of Britain this summer.
“In the current climate, we expect to see many more motorists take road trips as international travel remains so turbulent.
“Car camping is a versatile, cost-effective solution for rising staycation prices – and you get to see more of our beautiful country, too.”
There are a set of rules around converting cars to motorhomes set out by the DVLA.
The DVLA said it will only consider changing a car to a motorhome if three requirements are met.
The car’s body must be considered a genuine multi-purpose vehicle.
Car’s must also have external features such as two or more windows, a door and an awning bar.
Evidence such as a motor caravan conversion checklist and an updated V5C document must also be completed.
