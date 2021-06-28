Drivers are converting road cars into mini caravans for staycation trips this summer

Some motorists have converted their own personal vehicles into hotel rooms equipped with everything you will need for a UK staycation trip. History teacher Laurie Alyce converted her small Fiat 500 into a caravan before sharing her experiences on social media site TokTok.

“Car camping also offers a more flexible itinerary for road trip holidays.

“Ahead of schedule or running late? No worries; find somewhere new to park up.”

However, Laurie has warned drivers are not allowed to just park anywhere when on their trip.

She said it was important road users checked the rules for car parks and avoided residential areas when stopping overnight.