European holidays in danger as France and Germany push for UK quarantine at EU meeting

Hope for future travel was sparked at the traffic light review on June 24, when the Secretary of State for transport Grant Shapps confirmed the green list would be expanding. Among the new additions were Spain ’s Balearic Islands and Portugal ’s Madeira. However, there are mounting concerns that European Union (EU) countries could agree on new quarantine rules specifically for UK arrivals.

Unvaccinated British arrivals entering any European country may be set to endure 14 days of quarantine.

However, the rule may not apply to those who have been double-jabbed.

It comes amid growing concerns over the spread of the Delta Variant.

The mutant strain was first discovered in India and is thought to be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant which was discovered in Kent, UK.

Delta now accounts for almost all UK cases.

Currently, EU states are free to impose their own restrictions on arrivals from abroad. Yet France and Germany are keen to overhaul this and create a bloc-wide agreement.

Currently, Malta, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, and Iceland are on the UK’s green list.

Newly added Balearic Islands, including popular destinations Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca, are currently on the green watch list.

