Expanding Designed for Xbox Mobile Accessories to iOS Devices

At Xbox, providing choice to our fans so they can play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want is what we’re all about. Last September, we expanded our Designed for Xbox licensed accessories into mobile gaming alongside the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on Android with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This was an epic achievement across many teams, and we could not be prouder to see our community playing their most beloved titles on the go with their favorite mobile accessories.

Today we’re announcing the expansion of our Designed for Xbox mobile gaming accessories to iOS devices. And with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) becoming available today to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers, we’re making it easier to play the deepest, most immersive games whenever and wherever you choose.

With launch products from leading mobile accessories partners and more on the way, we can’t wait to see where fans will take their gaming next.

Designed for Xbox Backbone One

The fan favorite Backbone mobile controller joins the Designed for Xbox family with the Backbone One for Xbox, compatible with all iPhone models with iOS 13 or later. Backbone One transforms your iPhone to make gaming even more enjoyable and effortless.

Just connect the controller to your iPhone, press the Backbone Button to open the app, and instantly start playing your favorite Xbox games anywhere. With internals that reflect a breakthrough in connectivity and performance, Backbone One was designed to preserve battery life and reduce input latency by harnessing iPhone-exclusive technology, requiring no charging while enabling incredibly responsive gaming.

Like the new Xbox Wireless Controllers, Backbone One lets players capture gameplay with a simple press of the Capture Button. The Backbone app now supports tagging gameplay from Xbox Cloud Gaming and sharing your favorite gaming moments with your friends as a link. Alongside several new Xbox integrations, the app offers a dynamic Xbox Game Pass feed within its reimagined user interface, and an easier way to move between your favorite iOS games and services, from Minecraft to Xbox remote play—all made possible through Backbone’s biggest update yet.

Gamers who purchase the Backbone One for Xbox will receive access to 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (for new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members at PlayBackbone.com only) and is available for purchase today for $ 99 USD in select Microsoft Store markets.

Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iOS

You know it, you love it. Razer is releasing the new Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iOS, letting you bring your A-game to Xbox titles anytime, anywhere. This controller fits most iPhone devices and is designed to bring console-level control to mobile gaming. Like the Universal Gaming Controller for Android, the Razer Kishi for iOS offers ergonomic design, clickable analog thumbsticks, ultra-low latency gameplay and a lightning port to charge your phone while in you play. With the Razer Kishi, wherever you go, victory in your favorite games will follow. It also offers a free 3-month trial to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (for new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members at Razer.com only), so players experiencing Xbox Game Pass for the first time can game to their hearts content. The Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iOS is available for pre-order today for $ 99 USD from Razer and other select retailers worldwide.

OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries

Keep your Xbox Wireless Controller in the game longer with the OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries, compatible with Xbox consoles, Android and iPhone devices. This battery pack provides an easy-to-use, wireless experience, and delivers uninterrupted gameplay with zero controller downtime. The quick-release batteries can swap on-the-fly with one hand during gameplay – no pause needed – and the reserve energy cell preserves power while you swap. The backlit LEDs let you know when the battery is low and it’s time to change it out. The included dock charges both batteries simultaneously and keeps the backup battery fully charged until you need it. You can also take both on the go for lasting mobile gaming power. This swappable battery pack duo is compatible with Xbox Wireless Controllers designed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries are available for purchase for $ 59.95 USD from Microsoft Store in select markets worldwide.

Gaming on the go with Xbox has never been easier. With many accessory options for Android and iOS, our Designed for Xbox partners are leading the charge to untether gamers from their home and enable a quality gaming experience from wherever you want to play! We can’t wait to see you play on the new Designed for Xbox iOS mobile accessories with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).