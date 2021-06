Perennial weeds include brambles, dandelions, stinging nettles, docks and ragwort.

Horsetail, ground elder and bindweed are also perennial weeds that can be hard to remove.

Annual weeds include chickweed, crabgrass, knotweed and groundsel.

Annual weeds can appear in either the cooler seasons or warmer seasons.

