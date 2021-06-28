Genshin Impact Kazuha banner release time: What is the Kazuha Banner release date plan?

The next big event in the Genshin Impact calendar is upon us, with the Kazuha Banner release date scheduled for this week.

The latest character update in 2021, Kazuha is a five-star Anemo Sword user who can be used in support, or as a DPS character.

Hailing from Inazuma, This new addition to the Genshin roster focuses on elemental damage and boasts an ultimate that, when used with other characters, can produce impressive damage bonuses.

And while Kazuha will be the main draw during this upcoming Genshin update, he won’t be the only character getting a boosted drop.

Like with most Banners, there will be a bundle of four-star fighters available alongside the main event.

And the “Leaves in the Wind” Event Wish will be no different, with developers Mihoyo providing these four-star options at boosted rates over the coming weeks:

“Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria (Cryo), “Trial by Fire” Bennett (Pyro), and “Wolf Boy” Razor (Electro).

Rosaria made her debut earlier this year as part of another Banner event and will be returning simultaneously as Kazuha becomes available.