Genshin Impact Kazuha banner release time: What is the Kazuha Banner release date plan?

The next big event in the Genshin Impact calendar is upon us, with the Kazuha Banner release date scheduled for this week.
The latest character update in 2021, Kazuha is a five-star Anemo Sword user who can be used in support, or as a DPS character.
Hailing from Inazuma, This new addition to the Genshin roster focuses on elemental damage and boasts an ultimate that, when used with other characters, can produce impressive damage bonuses.
And while Kazuha will be the main draw during this upcoming Genshin update, he won’t be the only character getting a boosted drop.
Like with most Banners, there will be a bundle of four-star fighters available alongside the main event.
And the “Leaves in the Wind” Event Wish will be no different, with developers Mihoyo providing these four-star options at boosted rates over the coming weeks:
“Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria (Cryo), “Trial by Fire” Bennett (Pyro), and “Wolf Boy” Razor (Electro).
Rosaria made her debut earlier this year as part of another Banner event and will be returning simultaneously as Kazuha becomes available.
WHEN DOES THE GENSHIN IMPACT KAZUHA BANNER START?
Developers Mihoyo has confirmed that the Genshin Impact Kazuha Banner has a scheduled release date for Tuesday, June 29.
This will be a unified launch across all platforms, meaning PS4, PC and Mobile gamers should get access to the event at the same time.
And Mihoyo has also confirmed that Rosaria will also be available to unlock with boosted drop rates as part of the event.
The Genshin Impact Kazuha Banner release time has also been revealed for around 5pm BST in the UK on June 28, and 3pm PDT in North America.
But as always, gamers will need to keep an eye out for the latest news as these timings can change ahead of schedule.
A message from developers Mihoyo covering the new Genshin event explains: “During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character “Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves” Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!
“During the event, the 4-star characters “Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria (Cryo), “Trial by Fire” Bennett (Pyro), and “Wolf Boy” Razor (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost.
“Of the above characters, the event-exclusive character will not be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation.”
“The “Test Run” trial event will be open during this event wish. Travelers may use fixed lineups containing the selected trial characters to enter specific stages and test them out. Travelers that complete the challenges will receive the corresponding rewards.”
Mihoyo has also confirmed that they will be running an event alongside this latest Banner, which will bring boosted drop rates to some top weapons.
This will include the Freedom Sworn sword, Skyward Atlas catalyst, the four-star Alley Flash sword, Wine and Song catalyst, and Alley Hunter bow.
It should be noted that the Freedom Sworn Sword is exclusive to the Epitome Invocation event wish, meaning it will not be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation.”
Genshin Impact is a free action RPG title developed by Chinese studio Mihoyo which is available to download across a number of platforms. For now, Genshin can be installed and played on PS4, PS5, PC and Mobile.
However, the game is also expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch in the coming months, with no Xbox console release currently being advertised.
