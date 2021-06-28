Green list update: All the countries added to travel green list TODAY in major shake-up

Brian Strutton, general secretary of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa), said: “I am expecting expansion of the green list.

“In fact, there’s got to be. We’re nearly at the point of no return for travel this summer.

“If we don’t start getting some proper destination flying very, very soon, then we’re going to have bankruptcies and business failures.

“I’m hearing suggestions like, ‘Maybe in August’. Well, that isn’t going to be good enough. We need flying now.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed