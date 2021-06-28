‘He’s with you now’ Penny Lancaster speaks on special moment with PC Andrew Harper’s widow

When the panel asked if she was conscious of him being an older dad, Penny replied: “Not at all.”

“A lot of older women have children and of course it’s much harder for them, men can have children at any age, and I think it just depends on what kind of older man you are.

“My rockstar has got the fitness of a 35-year-old and he’s not retired. So I don’t consider him in that older category.”

Penny added: “It’s really been so amazing for my boys because of his traditional values and the morals that he’s instilled and the boys have naturally picked up, those kind of more old-fashioned values.

“I think the younger generation, they sort of skip over those things.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed