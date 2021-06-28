Quantcast
‘He’s with you now’ Penny Lancaster speaks on special moment with PC Andrew Harper’s widow

When the panel asked if she was conscious of him being an older dad, Penny replied: “Not at all.”

“A lot of older women have children and of course it’s much harder for them, men can have children at any age, and I think it just depends on what kind of older man you are.

“My rockstar has got the fitness of a 35-year-old and he’s not retired. So I don’t consider him in that older category.”

Penny added: “It’s really been so amazing for my boys because of his traditional values and the morals that he’s instilled and the boys have naturally picked up, those kind of more old-fashioned values.

“I think the younger generation, they sort of skip over those things.”

