Hope for Survivors Is Quickly Fading at Collapsed Florida Condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Pablo Rodriguez was finding it increasingly difficult on Sunday to believe that his mother and grandmother were still alive.

“I wish I could say yes, but the answer is no,” said Mr. Rodriguez, 40, of Miami, who said that his mother, Elena Blasser, 64, and his grandmother Elena Chavez, 88, had been in a penthouse unit above the Champlain Towers South condominium building when it collapsed early Thursday morning.

But Douglas Berdeaux held out a faint glimmer of hope for his sister-in-law Elaine Sabino, a flight attendant who lived in another penthouse suite. Mr. Berdeaux said he had participated in a Zoom call on Sunday morning with emergency officials, among them a member of an Israeli search-and-rescue team who had come to Florida to help — and who relayed the story of victims who had been found alive more than 100 hours after an earthquake in Haiti.

“We’re just hoping and praying that a miracle will happen,” Mr. Berdeaux said.

But in general, hope was fading fast on Sunday among families of the missing, as rescuers continued to search the precarious debris pile of the partially collapsed condo complex. Workers pulled large chunks of debris off the top of the pile with the aid of heavy equipment, bored a massive trench underneath, and deployed crews from around the world with expertise in scouring buildings mangled by earthquakes and rockets.