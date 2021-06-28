Quantcast
ITV DOWN: App and website issues stop thousands watching football and Love Island online

The surge of ITV Hub down reports came in just after 8pm today – which is when France Switzerland kicked off.

The reported issues with ITV Hub kicked in ahead of the first episode of the new season of Love Island airing.

The latest season of Love Island kicks off later today on ITV 2 at 9pm UK time.

As the ITV Hub issues hit users took to social networking site Twitter to report the issues they were facing.

One tweeted: “ITV hub ceased at 3:23 in the France match… still waiting to see the first half! Nearly half time and nearly time for Love Island to start! 42 minutes of fault and only noticed 6m ago! Get it sorted!”

