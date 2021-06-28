Jason Manford opens up about weight loss after being stunned into action: 'I get a buzz'

Jason Manford, 40, openly admits he’s never been the slimmest bloke on the block, and who cares. But the comedian revealed he was left shocked after stepping on the scales last year and seeing he weighed 17st 5lb.
The sudden realisation came after his doctor also warned him he was obese a few years ago and after trying diet after diet, he’s finally found peace with his body, especially as he dropped almost a whopping 3st in a few months.
In a new interview, the funny man spoke about his weight loss journey and why he decided to change his life.
For years, he had been using his weight as the butt of his stand-up jokes, conscious that if he started losing the pounds then he would have to change his material.
Admitting he’s thought about his weight everyday of his adult life after being branded “the fat Michael Owen” during a comedy gig aged 17, Jason revealed to get to the point he has, makes him feel surprisingly good.
“[I never cried] about it, but gone upstairs and tried to put something on that doesn’t fit, or got out of breath chasing the kids,” he said of his past mind-set.
“To get to a point where I’m thinking about it in a positive way feels good.”
Having dropped down to 14st 10lb, the comedian said he “gets a bit of a buzz” seeing the figure on the scales tick down every week.
With some of his old jokes stating that Vimto and Jaffa Cakes should be included in our five a day, Jason used to be in a vicious battle repeatedly with diets, losing a couple of stone and then gaining it again.
“Often, caring about appearance can be seen as a female thing,” he continued to tell The Mirror.
“So, to see some of the men say ‘I’ve been struggling’ is moving.
“They can laugh about being the chunky one of their friends’ group, but actually they don’t like it and don’t want to be that person any more.”
He insists his weight hasn’t made him “sad”, but admits to feeling low and suffering a bit of anxiety earlier this year, worrying about work, his family and their health.
“There’s a presumption you’re on the telly and you’re fine, but like anyone, your problems are your problems,” he shrugged.
As of August, Jason will be back on the road as he begins his latest 180-date tour called Like Me. Minus fat jokes.
But he laughed that “only time will tell” whether he can still be funny as a thinner man.
“I’m not worried about going on tour and looking like an Adonis,” he chuckled, “That is never going to happen!”
