KISS Gene Simmons 'Don't come to shows if you're not vaccinated & think the Earth is flat'

Simmons was speaking to local ABC news channel WPVI in Philadelphia.

He said: “We’re looking to going back out on tour now that the world is getting out of the pandemic.

“By the way, vaccinate yourselves so you can come see us and fly on airlines.

“I don’t care what you believe, you ain’t getting into the shows if you’re not safe. You’re not going to risk somebody else’s life because you think the Earth is flat.

“I don’t care what you believe, I want everybody to be safe.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

