London stabbing horror as woman rushed to hospital with slash wounds after Barking fight

Officers and paramedics found a woman with a stab wound and slash marks across her arms in an alleged fight, which happened on Sunday. Police were called to London Road at around 3.50am. A 32-year-old man was also found with injuries. Police confirmed the injuries were not life-threatening.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Both were taken to a hospital in east London where their injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.” The woman, who is also aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of affray after she was released from hospital. A 33-year-old woman, who was also taken to hospital, was arrested on suspicion of affray after being discharged. Police confirmed her injuries were also not life-threatening.

Both women have since been released under investigation as police urge people to contact them with more information. Earlier this month, the London borough saw a wave of crime after three men were found stabbed following reports of a brawl in Dagenham. One man, who was in his 40s, suffered a stab injury to his leg while another had a slash wound to his face. A third man was also found suffering from stab wounds to his back following the brawl at the corner of Barnmead Road and Fanshaw Crescent. READ MORE: London stabbing horror as boy, 15, rushed to hospital

“Police cordons remain at the location as a painstaking forensic examination gets underway. “The victim’s mother has been to the scene and has met with officers. “She and other family members will be provided with ongoing support, and my heart goes out to her as she faces up to the first day of the rest of her life without her son. “I can assure her, and indeed all Londoners, of my total commitment to finding the person or persons responsible for this murder and bringing them to justice.”

On Saturday, a 26-year-old man died after being stabbed during an illegal rave in South Bermondsey. Police were called to Stockholm Road, next to Millwall Football Club, where an “unlicensed music event had been taking place”. London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and found a man suffering stab injuries but despite efforts from paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was also found with head injuries but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

