Love Island secrets from off-camera luxuries to bed sheet changes

It’s back! A group of sexy singletons will be heading into the Love Island villa tonight.

After more than a year off air, fans are itching to see the popular show back on our screens.

The 2021 series includes a range of different people from beauty queen, a footballer and an inspirational PE teacher, who has become the show’s first ever disabled star, will all make their debut on Monday, June 28.

It’ll be the same much-loved format as in previous years so we are taking a look back at some of the show’s best kept secrets – from the off-camera dinners to how the sheets get changed.

Here’s your ultimate guide to how Love Island works behind the scenes, The Mirror reports.

1. The beds

There’s a lot of bed-swapping in the Love Island villa, but you can now sleep easy in the knowledge that the sheets are changed every couple of days, according to Heat magazine.

The beds are strategically placed just 66 centimetres apart – barely two old-school rulers – so that bedroom is very cosy indeed.

It means all the other couples can hear when there’s some sneaky snogging going on.

2. The food

They might have a swish outdoor kitchen, but luckily the cast don’t have to waste much of their precious flirting time cooking.

The fortunate lot get their lunch and dinner provided for them – they’ve just got to sort out their own breakfast.

But they can cook for each other if they want – coco pops anyone?

3. How many condoms does the Love Island villa need?

Love Island contestants are always encouraged to have safe sex and are provided with condoms just to make sure.

There’s 200 scattered all around the villa so there’s always one on hand wherever the cast might be.

This gives each of the islanders four a day between them.

4. The decor

The bedroom is usually littered with cheeky wall art with slogans like “Get laid” and “All night long”.

But the rest of the house is always pretty classy. In previous years, much of the decor has come from high street stories like H&M and Marks and Spencer.

So if you fancy a fur throw or a few bright kitchen utensils, get clicking.

5. Is there Wi-Fi?

Yes. but the producers insist it’s only for the internal phone system.

However, there’s almost certainly going to be wifi onsite to cover all the other technical aspects of running a live TV show from Majorca.

Sadly for the islander, they won’t be able to connect, so don’t expect any Snapchat stories from this lot just yet.

6. The pool

The pool didn’t get much use in previous years, with many Islanders choosing not to mess up their perfect hair and make-up by going for a dip.

However, the last season seemed to revived the pool – and the famous ‘salmon’ diving craze seemed to be behind the stars’ new-found love of the water.

Apparently it’s also helped that Love Island bosses have switched the pool heating on to help tempt the contestants in for a swim.

7. The cameras

There are a whopping 70 cameras in total and show bosses expect to capture 1,300 hours of footage during the series.

The majority of the cameras are attached to the wall and the video is fed back to an army of producers manning the control room who can decide which shots to use.

There are also plenty of cameras hidden around the pool, which are manned by camera operators.

Filming continues for 24 hours a day so nothing is missed.

