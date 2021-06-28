Man Utd 'agree Jadon Sancho transfer fee' with Borussia Dortmund as deal nears completion

Manchester United have finally agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho, reports in Germany now claim. The Red Devils have been locked in negotiations with the Bundesliga club for what feels like an eternity but the two parties are now ready to sign off the deal after finding common ground.

United have been working on the deal for way over a year now having tried to sign Sancho last summer and the winger has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar for nearly two years. Back in October, United saw an offer of £90million rebuffed by Dortmund, who wanted up to £108m for the 21-year-old. Sancho’s market value then dipped following a difficult campaign and Dortmund have been keen to demand closer to £80m since the end of last season. Sky Germany now claim United have agreed to pay that after upping their offer.

Last week, United saw a bid in the region of £67million rejected by Dortmund but now they have agreed to pay an initial £75m with a further £5m in add-ons to follow. However, the report states that while the clubs have agreed on a fee, they are yet to finalise the payment structure. Dortmund have always been clear that they wanted a lump sum up front as opposed to instalments. Manchester City are also expected to net around 15 per cent of the transfer fee after selling Sancho to Dortmund in 2017. His potential arrival at Old Trafford could spell the end of Anthony Martial’s United career though with the club keen to move the Frenchman on.

They will invite offers for Martial this summer and would want to recoup close to £50million. United are not expected to complete the signing of Sancho until after the European Championships. Gareth Southgate has already made it clear that he does not want transfer sagas distracting his camp. Despite that, it’s understood Sancho’s lack of minutes at Euro 2020 is unrelated to his future. It’s been reported that Southgate has not been overly impressed by Sancho’s performances in training at St George’s Park.

