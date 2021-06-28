Max Verstappen 'confident' he can repeat Styrian GP glory amid Lewis Hamilton battle

Max Verstappen extended his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the driver’s standings to 18 points after victory at the Styrian Grand Prix. The Dutchman looked untouchable in Austria after an electric start from pole position in a fairly uneventful race at the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen crossed the line in Austria with a mighty +35.743-second lead over Hamilton, despite the Briton trying his hardest to find a way to close the gap at the Red Bull Ring.

“I mean, you never know of course how it’s gonna end up,” said Verstappen, when asked if it felt like an easy victory.

“But straightaway I felt good balance in the car, and it was good to manage the tyres basically from the start.

“Felt like to the end I had a little bit of tyres left, of course, they pitted one lap earlier than us, so we reacted to that and then we just kept on going, trying to hit our lap times, it worked really well for us.”

JUST IN:

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ‘have raised level of F1’ – Alonso