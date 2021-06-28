Michael Jackson's horrifying marriage demand devastated wife Lisa Marie Presley

This weekend marked the anniversary of MJ’s tragic death in 2009. So much of his life was overshadowed by his difficult childhood with father Joe Jackson and then all the speculation and accusations surrounding his final years. He only had one serious relationship in his whole life and Lisa Marie has spoken of how they truly loved each other. Yet, within months of their wedding, Michael started making some horrifying demands of his young wife.

There were and remain many reasons why people struggled to accept the union of the King of Poo and the daughter of The King. Apart from Michael’s obvious fascination with Elvis and the need to silence the mounting accusations about his relationships with young boys, Lisa Marie also entered the marriage with her own struggles. When they tied the knot on May 26, 1994, Lisa Marie had only been officially divorced from her first husband, Danny Keough, for 20 days. She also had two small children – four-year-old Danielle Riley and baby Ben. READ MORE: ‘Michael Jackson knew he would die like Elvis’ said wife Lisa Marie

Lisa Marie later said she had wanted to have children with Michael: “I just wanted to make sure. “I was looking into the future and I was thinking, ‘I don’t ever want to get into a custody battle with him. I don’t want to do this, I don’t want to go head to head with him so I need to make sure that everything around is good.’ “I had children and I Knew bringing children into certain circumstances you have to make sure that everything is safe and secure and ok. “And I wanted to make sure he and I were really, really united because we were going to be up against so much.” Michael however, had his own plans and was prepared to do anything to make it happen.

Michael told Lisa Marie he had another woman lined up ready to have his children, Debbie Rowe, who worked for Michael’s dermatologist Arnold Klein. Lisa Marie said: “I know she (Rowe) was there the whole time telling him she would do it. He would tell me, ‘If you’re not gonna do it, Debbie said she’ll do it.’ “And we would get into arguments because that wasn’t how to handle it. But that’s how he knew how to handle it: ‘If you’re not going to do it, this person will. Are you going to do it or not?'” The marriage soon collapsed under all the strain of their arguments and Lisa Marie’s growing unhappiness about Michael’s lifestyle, which she felt echoed that of her father in all the worst and most excessive ways.

Lisa marie filed for divorce in January 1996 and within months, Michael announced Debbie Rowe was pregnant in October. They married in November and Prince Michael was born in February 1997. Years later, Lisa Marie still believes the speed of it was partly directed at her: “I knew it was a bit of a retaliatory act on his part because I didn’t have a baby.” Michael also fathered daughter Paris with Debbie and had a third child, youngest son Blanket, with a surrogate.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed