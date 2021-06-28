PIP: Britons may get up to £608 per month for arthritis or other conditions – check now

PIP, or Personal Independence Payments as they are formally known, can help with some of the added costs which can arise while navigating health challenges. These costs can quickly rack up, leaving those with a condition or disability struggling to make ends meet. Financially, then, PIP could help a wide range of people throughout the UK with their needs.
They must also expect for these difficulties to continue for at least the next nine months.
PIP is made available to individuals who are over the age of 16, and they must usually be under state pension age to make a claim.
PIP claimants usually need to have lived in England, Scotland or Wales for at least two of the last three years, and be in one of these countries when applying.
Certain people who have recently returned from living in a European Economic Area (EEA) country, may be able to get a PIP payment sooner.
But for individuals who are living with arthritis, understanding whether a claim can be made will be key.
Versus Arthritis, an organisation which helps those living with the condition, has provided further guidance.
It has said PIP can be “important” for those who are living with arthritis, and urged people to investigate if they could receive further support.
Of course, whether those living with arthritis will be able to receive the payment, and what they get is determined by how the sum is broken down.
PIP is split into two key tiers to provide support to those living with a disability or health condition.
Firstly, the daily living part is set at either £60.00 or £89.60 per week for those who need this support.
The mobility part of PIP currently offers a rate of either £23.70 or £62.55 per week.
Individuals can expect to receive one or both, depending on how severely their condition affects them.
A maximum payment of £608 per month, then, is available through the higher rate of both components.
People will need an assessment in order to work out how much they will ultimately receive.
This is then reviewed on a regular basis to ensure everyone is receiving the correct amount of support.
PIP is a tax-free payment, and the amount someone receives is not based on income or savings.
