PIP: Britons may get up to £608 per month for arthritis or other conditions – check now

PIP , or Personal Independence Payments as they are formally known, can help with some of the added costs which can arise while navigating health challenges. These costs can quickly rack up, leaving those with a condition or disability struggling to make ends meet. Financially, then, PIP could help a wide range of people throughout the UK with their needs.

They must also expect for these difficulties to continue for at least the next nine months.

PIP is made available to individuals who are over the age of 16, and they must usually be under state pension age to make a claim.

PIP claimants usually need to have lived in England, Scotland or Wales for at least two of the last three years, and be in one of these countries when applying.

Certain people who have recently returned from living in a European Economic Area (EEA) country, may be able to get a PIP payment sooner.