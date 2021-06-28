PlayStation 5 Argos RESTOCK: Everything you need to know about online and in-store drop

PS5 customers are in for a bumper week of restocks, as Argos prepares for in-store and online stock drops.
Argos stores up and down the country have the PlayStation 5 available to purchase in person.
As pointed out by the PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates Twitter account, some stores were selling the console over the weekend, while others have limited stock right now.
If you want to purchase a PlayStation 5 console from your local Argos, then it’s worth giving them a ring to see if the device is in stock.
And don’t worry if the console is out of stock, because the PlayStation 5 will also go on sale on the Argos website, potentially overnight between 1am and 3am BST.
“Argos PS5 Stock Release. Online drop will still occur (28th to 30th) BUT some stores are allowing physical PS5 sales today & tomorrow!” reads a PS5 UK Stock – Instant Update tweet.
PS5 UK Stock has shed even more light on the situation, revealing that the Argos app has been updated to show PS5 Disc and Digital consoles.
“Online: The Argos app has been showing PS5 disc and digital standalone units as available [but unable to checkout] which only happens shortly before they drop via the app or website.”
To give you the best possible chance of purchasing a PS5 this week, Express Online will keep the gaming section updated with all of the live alerts.
It’s also worth bookmarking some of the more popular stock checker accounts for even more alerts and information.
This includes Digital Foundry Deals, Stock Informer, PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, PS5 UK Stock and Express Gaming – the latter of which will have live updates throughout the week.
Some of the accounts mentioned above have Discord groups for PS5 customers, while some have live streams and alerts on sites like YouTube.
Customers are generally encouraged to have multiple devices open when trying to purchase a PlayStation 5, and to sign in to retail accounts when available.
If you’re looking for a blockbuster game to play on your brand new PS5, the you can’t go wrong with Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade, which features a brand new story mission involving Yuffie.
“Final Fantasy 7 Remake expands upon and reimagines the spectacular world of the original PlayStation game.
“It covers up through the escape from Midgar and is the first game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project. Intergrade is a bundle that includes both Remake and FF7R Episode INTERmission (the new story content featuring Yuffie).
“In her episode, play as the spirited ninja after she arrives in Midgar. There, she and another Wutaian operative are to rendezvous with Avalanche HQ, infiltrate the Shinra Building, and steal the conglomerate’s most powerful materia.”
