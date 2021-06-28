PlayStation 5 Argos RESTOCK: Everything you need to know about online and in-store drop

PS5 customers are in for a bumper week of restocks, as Argos prepares for in-store and online stock drops.

Argos stores up and down the country have the PlayStation 5 available to purchase in person.

As pointed out by the PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates Twitter account, some stores were selling the console over the weekend, while others have limited stock right now.

If you want to purchase a PlayStation 5 console from your local Argos, then it’s worth giving them a ring to see if the device is in stock.

And don’t worry if the console is out of stock, because the PlayStation 5 will also go on sale on the Argos website, potentially overnight between 1am and 3am BST.

“Argos PS5 Stock Release. Online drop will still occur (28th to 30th) BUT some stores are allowing physical PS5 sales today & tomorrow!” reads a PS5 UK Stock – Instant Update tweet.

PS5 UK Stock has shed even more light on the situation, revealing that the Argos app has been updated to show PS5 Disc and Digital consoles.

“Online: The Argos app has been showing PS5 disc and digital standalone units as available [but unable to checkout] which only happens shortly before they drop via the app or website.”