Princess Beatrice body language 'undergone changes since marriage and pregnancy' – expert

Princess Beatrice , 32, is not a working royal but holds several honorary patronages including one with Forget Me Not children’s hospice. The pregnant princess is due to give birth to her first child this autumn and appeared in a new video to mark Children’s Hospice Week.

Forget Me Not children’s hospice shared the clip on Instagram with the message: “Thank you to our royal patron, HRH Princess Beatrice, for this wonderful message of support as we approach the end of #ChildrensHospiceWeek.”

Speaking in the video, Princess Beatrice said: “As patron of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and as Children’s Hospice Week draws to a close, I just want to take this moment to thanks each and every single one of those families and carers giving that much-needed support to those with life-shortening conditions.

“Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice provides expert clinical and respite care and end-of-life care for those families coping with the round the clock challenges of caring for a child with complex and life-shortening conditions.

“Which is why it is incredibly important that we remember these organisations across the UK who do this incredible work.”

