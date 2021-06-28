Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire returns to the big screen after new film announcement

Maguire became a household name in 2002 when he took on the role of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The actor became an overnight sensation and starred in the Marvel series until 2007, when the franchise was scrapped by Sony. Since then, Spider-Man has been taken on by two new actors (Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland). In the meantime, Maguire stepped back from Hollywood. Following rumours the actor has been signed up to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Maguire’s next big-screen appearance has been announced.

Following the end of his Spider-Man franchise, Maguire starred in a few pictures, including Brothers, The Great Gatsby and Labor Day, before taking a break. His last on-screen role was in 2014’s Pawn Sacrifice, a biopic about chess player Bobby Fischer. After that, Maguire provided some narration for the animated kids movie The Boss Baby. It has now been announced Maguire is returning to the big screen for the first time since 2014 in the Damien Chazelle movie Babylon. READ MORE: Spider-Man 3 actor discusses reprising Sam Raimi-verse role NWH

Babylon is described as an ode to Hollywood’s golden age – but further details have not been announced just yet. Maguire will be appearing alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde. He is also executive producing the film alongside Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel. As this is the first time he is returning to the big screen in seven years, does this mean he has also been doing some acting in the upcoming Spider-Man film No Way Home? What do you think? Is Tobey Maguire going to make an appearance in No Way Home? Join the debate in the comments section here

However, it has since been confirmed that Maguire’s on-screen nemesis Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) will be appearing in the new movie. Molina spoke out about the unearthed secret in April, saying: “When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” The BAFTA-winning actor went on to praise returning to his character 15 years later.

Molina told Variety: “It was wonderful. It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.” Garfield has also denied returning to the series, saying: “I can’t speak for anything else, but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call. I would’ve gotten a call by now. That’s what I’m saying.” However, his on-screen foe Electro (Jamie Foxx) all-but confirmed his return on Instagram by posting a photo of three Spider-Man characters facing off against his character. Spider-Man: No Way Home is due for release on December 17, 2021. Babylon does not have a release date. SOURCE

