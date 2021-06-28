Square Enix Confirms The Next Mana Game For Console Is Now In Development

Earlier today Square Enix held a 30th anniversary live stream for the Mana series. During the broadcast, fans found out a new game is in the works.

As much as the producer Masaru Oyamada wanted to share a “cool” video announcement, nothing is ready to be shown just yet. The most he was willing to reveal is that this game is being prepared for a “console” release and the series’ creator (who also happens to be the current CEO of Grezzo) has already seen it.

Fans were also reminded that the 30th anniversary of the Mana series has only just kicked off and reassured a more official announcement was on the way. Keep in mind though, it might be a while before this new entry is actually released. Here’s the full translation, courtesy of RPG Site:

It would have been good if we could make a cool video announcement with a bang, but the 30th anniversary has just begun. To be honest, we are developing it. We are working on it, but please wait a little longer for the announcement. In fact, Mr. Ishii [Mana series creator, current CEO of Grezzo] took a look at it the other day. That’s how far we’ve come, so I hope you’ll look forward to it. We still have a long way to go in development…. We’re preparing to release it on consoles, and we’d be glad if you can wait for it.

The latest Mana release – Legend of Mana – arrived on consoles earlier this week. In our own Switch review, we said it was the best way to play the 21-year-old title. What would you like to see next from the Mana series? Have you tried out Legend of Mana on the Switch? Comment below.

