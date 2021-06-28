State pension set to rise but nearly 500,000 British pensioners won't get boost

If a person lives outside of these countries, they won’t get the yearly increases.

Should the affected person return to live in the UK, then their pension will go up to the current rate.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) issued guidance on the benefits and pension for UK nationals in the EU, EEA or Switzerland following the confirmation of a Brexit deal having been reached last year.

It states: “You can carry on receiving your UK State Pension if you move to live in the EU, EEA or Switzerland and you can still claim your UK State Pension from these countries.

