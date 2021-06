Wimbledon schedule: Order of play for day one including Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray

Wimbledon returns after an absence in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic and keeps with the tradition of the men’s defending champions kicking things off on Centre Court. Novak Djokovic will get proceedings underway against young Brit Jack Draper, but 2019 women’s winner Simona Halep will skip the tournament due to injury so Sloane Stephens takes on Petra Kvitova second on the main stage. Play is completed with Andy Murray making his return to the singles draw.