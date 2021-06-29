Adams in Tight 3-Way Race for Mayor After First Ranked-Choice Tally

If elected, Mr. Adams would be the city’s second Black mayor, after David N. Dinkins. Some of Mr. Adams’s supporters have already cast the ranked-choice process as an attempt to disenfranchise voters of color, an argument that intensified among some backers on Tuesday afternoon and is virtually certain to escalate should he lose his primary night lead to Ms. Garcia, who is white.

Surrogates for Mr. Adams have suggested without evidence that an apparent ranked-choice alliance between Ms. Garcia and another rival, Andrew Yang, could amount to an attempt to suppress the votes of Black and Latino New Yorkers; Mr. Adams himself said that the alliance was aimed at preventing a “person of color” from winning the race.

In the final days of the race, Ms. Garcia and Mr. Yang campaigned together across the city, especially in neighborhoods that are home to sizable Asian American communities, and appeared together on campaign literature.

Ms. Garcia appeared to benefit from that late alliance: In the results released Tuesday, Ms. Garcia collected 29.4 percent of Mr. Yang’s votes once he was eliminated; Mr. Adams won 24.8 percent, and Ms. Wiley took 10.2 percent.

To advocates of ranked-choice voting, the round-by-round shuffling of outcomes is part of the process of electing a candidate with broad appeal. Mr. Adams has said that he would accept the results of the election, even as he and his allies have long been critical of ranked-choice voting.

But if Ms. Garcia or Ms. Wiley were to prevail, the process — which was approved by voters in a 2019 ballot measure — would likely attract fresh scrutiny, with some of Mr. Adams’s backers and others already urging a new referendum on it.

In its own statement, Mr. Adams’s campaign expressed concerns around “irregularities” between the vote total released by the Board of Elections on primary night versus the vote total they released for Tuesday’s tabulation, among other issues. The difference is more than 100,000 votes, Mr. Adams said, adding that the campaign was seeking clarity from the Board of Elections.