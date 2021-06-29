Quantcast
Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand both surprised at Southgate decision for England vs Germany

“I’m surprised in one way but Gareth Southgate, knowing him being a defender when he played as well, so maybe not that surprised.

“But when you see the talent that we’ve got, especially in the attacking wide areas, the young fearless talent, and none of them are really playing today, it does surprise me in that sense.

“But what I will say he may be thinking [is] the impact they may have off the bench when it gets into the latter stages, so that could maybe be a ploy.”

