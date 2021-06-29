Andy Murray gives retirement verdict after dramatic victory in Wimbledon opener

Murray took the first two sets, then breezed into a 5-0 lead in the third against Georgia’s 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili. But with a smooth path to the second round seemingly there for the taking, Murray suffered a third-set collapse as he lost seven games in a row to lose the set.

The tournament organisers then decided the players should take a break while the Centre Court roof was closed. And, after the players emerged, it was Murray who looked the more revitalised as he broke immediately and battled past his man to claim a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win in front of an enthralled Centre Court crowd. Speaking after his hard-fought, gruelling victory, Murray said he was just happy to put his injury woes behind him and be back on the hallowed grass of SW19 again. “Yeah, it’s amazing to be back out here playing again on Centre Court,” he said.

“It’s such a brilliant atmosphere and something since I came back to play the last eight, nine months I really missed playing in front of the fans. “It was an amazing reception when I came out, and a great atmosphere for the whole match, so thanks for that. “I did well to win the fourth set in the end because that was mentally not easy going back to the locker room after losing that third (set), so I did well. Murray they explained how he managed to refresh himself during the break after looking physically and mentally spent at the end of a remarkable third set.

Murray then explained the mental battle of being away from competitive tennis for so long as he battled his way back to fitness ahead of this summer’s Wimbledon championships. “It’s been extremely tough, even these last few months,” he said. “I didn’t have the most serious of injuries, but it’s been extremely frustrating not being about to get on the court and I’ve had such little momentum over these last few years. “I just kept trying, kept working hard in the gym, kept doing all the right things to get me back in this position. And I feel very lucky I get to do it again.”

And the Scot laid to rest any concerns about his tennis future as he told the Centre Court crowd, as well as the huge global television audience, that he has no intention of hanging up his racquet just yet. “I keep getting asked is this going to be my last Wimbledon, my last match,” he said. “I dunno why I keep getting asked about it. “No! I’m gonna keep playing. I want to play. I’m enjoying it and I can still play at the highest level. “I mean, he’s ranked 28 in the world and I’ve hardly played any match and I beat him, so I’ll keep going.”

