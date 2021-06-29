Apex Legends update 1.72: Event patch notes for PS4 and Xbox One

Plenty is being planned for both those who are waiting to unlock new cosmetics and for those who are more focused on new Apex Legends content.

Developers Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that gamers will be able to enjoy the Genesis Collection Event across several new and returning Apex experiences.

And this time, fans can enjoy unlocking the legendary Charge Rifle and EVA-8 weapon skins, among other cosmetics.

A message from Respawn explains: “You can earn 1,600 points per day and challenges refresh daily. There are also stretch challenges that reward four unique badges if you complete them during the event. All of these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass so that you can complete multiple at once.

“And of course, Genesis also introduces a brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics. All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in Genesis Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event. If you collect all 24 event items, you’ll unlock the Revenant Heirloom set.”

But while the new Collection Event will be a big draw for some, many gamers will be waiting for the return of other maps.