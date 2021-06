In 2019, the average adult BMI for those aged 16 to 24 was 24.6, which was up from 24.5 in 2018.

The average adult BMI for those aged 25 to 44 was 27.4 in 2019, increasing from 27.1 the year before.

The BMI average for adults aged 45 to 64 was 28.6 in 2019, which was the same in 2018.

The average adult BMI was 28.3 for those aged 65 and over, which was up from 28.2 the year before.

