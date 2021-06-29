Can YOU break quarantine? Angela Rayner rages Boris is 'taking the pi**' with new rules

She said it was just another example of “one rule for those at the top and another for everyone else.”

Ms Rayner added the “lowest-paid working people” shouldered most of the pandemic workload.

She said: “This is an offensive slap in the face for them and shows this Government’s true colours.

“This makes a total mockery of the sacrifices of the British people during this pandemic and this double standard is an insult to frontline workers that the British people will rightly be disgusted by.”

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham joined her, stating the Government made “the wrong move at the wrong time.”

While Labour MP Richard Burgon stated ministers had created another rule “for the rich.”